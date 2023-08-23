According to him, EA is trying to make Bioware a more agile and focused studio. Consider that Bioware has about 250 employees, so a cut of 50 people is really consistent.

There is an air of crisis, as confirmed by Gary Mckay , the firm’s general manager, in a message sent to employees. According to him, the layoffs have lowered morale at the studio, making the work environment more difficult.

Electronic Arts announced the dismissal than 50 developers of bioware , from the study in Edmonton, Canada. Currently Bioware is finalizing work on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and is working on a new Mass Effect.

The dismissal

Is Bioware in trouble?

“So that we can meet the needs of our upcoming projects, continue to achieve the highest standards of quality, and ensure that BioWare can continue to thrive in a rapidly changing industry, we must move toward more nimble and focused,” said McKay. “This will allow our developers to iterate faster, as well as unleash more creativity and clearly define the vision for what we are creating, before development gains momentum.”

“To achieve this, we are in a position where the change it is not only necessary, but unavoidable. Hard as it is to say, rethinking our approach to development inevitably means reorganizing our team to respond to the studio’s changing needs. As part of this transition, we are eliminating approximately 50 positions at BioWare. Writing it is deeply painful and humiliating. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the process is handled with empathy, respect and crystal clear communication.”

The novelty comes in conjunction with other decisions taken by EA, such as the farewell to the playtest company Keywords, which unionized in June 2022. The relations between the two companies will end on September 27, when the contracts still in place will expire. with likely job losses at Keywords. According to an internal report, the detachment would have arisen from the impossibility of finding a shared agreement.

Furthermore, the layoffs at Bioware come about three months after it was announced that development of the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic had moved to an external team, with a third-party publisher taking over from Electronic Arts.