BioWare Edmonton was reported by a group of former employees, accused of having them underpaid , namely that he gave them severance pay below legal standards. The accusers also pointed out that Bioware is making it difficult for them to find new work by preventing them from listing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in their portfolios.

The cause

According to a press release from the group, the plaintiffs are seven of the fifty employees recently fired by the company, for whom they had worked for approximately fourteen years. Among the reasons for the lawsuit, there is also the lack of one just cause for layoffs. She is probably being brought up because in some recent rulings, the Alberta courts have ruled in favor of the workers, awarding them one month’s compensation for each year of service, including full benefits.

BioWare reportedly offered a “significantly lower” sum than requested, also adding “illegal” provisions. Despite employees’ attempts to negotiate, the company refused to budge. Additionally, Bioware made those fired sign a NDA (non-disclosure agreement), which prevents them from including Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in their portfolios, making it harder to find new work.

The former employees therefore want the court to give them the full severance pay, which they claim they are entitled to, and the payment of damages incurred for the treatment they received, which is defined as unfair.