In the last hours it has been confirmed that Anthem Next has been canceled and that, therefore, BioWare He has abandoned a project that he had been trying to rescue since February 2019, when it went on sale. The latest title of the Canadian company will continue to be playable as before, but will not incorporate more news. After going public, many users began to ask for a refund of their money. However for now BioWare does not comment on a possible refund from Anthem, which has failed to meet expectations and has confirmed that it will have no more content just two years after its release.
can i get a full refund please? i hate to be that dick of a person but i was extremely excited for NEXT but now feel theres no need to keep the game if no updates will ever release for it
I eat well pick up On the DualShockers portal, dozens of Anthem players have asked BioWare about this reimbursement for not being up to expectations. However, at the time of writing, the Canadian study has not responded to a single of those comments, which suggests that they are not thinking of starting any type of return process. Anthem already had to face refunds on different platforms when it was originally published in early 2019, but two years later it seems difficult that it could happen again.
Meanwhile, BioWare has made it known that the resources that were being allocated to Anthem Next will now go to the next installments of the sagas Dragon Age and Mass Effect, in order to return to the path of success that the North American company once proudly wore. What is certain is that the next BioWare project is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, that he may 14 It will allow us to revisit the original Shepard trilogy with many improvements and changes to adapt these video games to current times.
