Bioware had a time of important successes, with developments based on licenses like Mass Effect and Dragon Age. As of a certain point, things have not been so good for the Canadian studio, which is now in the news for confirming the release date of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. And among all the interviews, one highlighted in which it was announced that Bioware canceled a spin off of Mass Effect based on Han Solo after the launch of the first game.

Bioware has always been a studio that has known how to transmit stories and make very interesting narrative proposals. Although leaving that comfort zone produced a resounding fiasco, as was Anthem, the different games from the Mass Effect or Dragon Age saga they have managed to captivate users through their stories. The pull that these licenses have is something that has attracted a lot of attention for not taking advantage of the lore it offers.

And precisely Mass Effect, which in those years in which it began to dazzle fans of action RPGs, was able to offer. Along with novels, movies, and games from the main trilogy, the fact that no more ideas emerged was a surprise. Dorian Kieken, in a interview given to thegamer, comment that there were plans in 2008 to do something separate from the main story.

“We explored a game concept in 2008, shortly after the release of Mass Effect, where you were playing a Han Solo type character in a game inspired by the Mass Effect universe.” Dorian Kieken comments, adding that “The game was intended to expand the Mass Effect universe and run in parallel with the trilogy.” A very striking idea that could have served to lay the foundations for a narrative expansion of one of the most beloved stories, that of Commander Shepard.

Mass Effect is a huge universe, with many characters who can have their own protagonism. There are a lot of stories attached and the potential is huge. And it seems interesting that Bioware knew it at the time. And that is where Kieken exposes that Bioware canceled a Mass Effect spin-off based on Han Solo, because they have exposed being inspired by a smuggler from Star Wars. And they were looking for something special, because Kieken thinks it is interesting «Have grayer types of characters«, entering that classification between heroes and antiheroes. Today, this concept is very interesting, because it would allow creating a story with a protagonist “Defined as not being aligned with the good or bad of the universe, and not linked to any important faction such as pirates, it allows you a great breath of exploration that you do not have when you are the savior of the galaxy.”

But in the end this project did not prosper, it seems, because “We all needed to focus on Mass Effect 2, what was the right decision at the time”, Kieken explains. And now that they have picked up Mass Effect and are back with the iconic trilogy, it might be a good time, and Kieken says that “I think the concept was very solid and I would definitely like to see a game like that one day”. The truth is that it seems like an interesting idea, especially if we remember those years in which Bioware got its proposals right and managed to evade the criticism that fell on them in each launch.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Collector’s Edition Released

Waiting for the month of May to be able to enjoy, again, the Mass Effect trilogy with the remastered version, the other piece of the puzzle is to know more details about the new Dragon Age game. You can see that Bioware is not giving up, despite the problems, and wants to go back to being one of those respected studios in the industry.