Bioware has reassured fans that Star Wars MMO The Old Republic isn’t heading into maintenance mode, despite the shift to a new developer.

Earlier this month, the developer confirmed the game would be moving to a third-party studio so BioWare can focus its efforts on the forthcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and future Mass Effect game.

Fans have since been concerned about the future of The Old Republic, but a new forum post from executive producer Keith Kanneg lays out the future of the game, and notes BioWare is currently helping with “planning for 2024 and 2025”.

Asked if the game was heading to maintenance mode, Kanneg replied “Absolutely not.

“As I’ve said before, we are working on future plans including more story and modernization initiatives for the game. We’ve upgraded the game to 64-bit, and are working on moving the servers to the cloud, and there are more content and tech updates on the way.

“Moving to a third party studio would allow us a lot of creative freedom, and we’re very much looking forward to the opportunities that will be open to us.”

Addressing other concerns, Kanneg states that little will change for players at present despite adjustments behind the scenes like moving servers to the cloud.

“I know that when something like this happens it can bring on feelings of doom and gloom,” he said. “This isn’t the beginning of the end, this truly is a new beginning for us. As you can imagine there are quite a few moving parts right now but we have a lot to talk about in our future.”

The next update, 7.3.1, will arrive towards the end of the summer, while 7.4 is due at the end of the year.