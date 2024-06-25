“After a start-up phase of the investment activities of the savings management company (Sgr) with the new industrial plan we decided to focus on the 7 sectors which are the most strategic sectors for the development of the country including Life Science, agro-industry and technologies To define them we therefore worked jointly with the institutions, with the Presidency of the Council, with the competent ministries, Mimit, Mef, with the Department of Digital Transition, the Cyber ​​Security Agency. We identified the sectors that intersect at this moment a low level of maturity but a high level of strategy for the country. This is the area in which we want to concentrate investments, this is the area in which we want to concentrate our resources because from investments in these sectors a future development”. Thus to Adnkronos Agostino Scornajenchi, CEO and General Manager of Cdp Venture Capital on the occasion of the 2024 public meeting of Assobiotec-Federchimica entitled “Competitiveness: the crux of research, the role of the company” which was held today in Rome.

“As far as the life science and biotechnology sector is concerned – he added – this is certainly one of the main sectors that is at the center of this strategy. CDP Venture Capital’s investment forecast for this sector in 2028 will include an allocation total of over half a billion on these technologies”.

“Italy – underlined Scornajenchi – is certainly in a phase of strong growth in investments in the Life Science sector. We have reached 250 million euros during 2023, we are still at low numbers if we compare ourselves with other European ecosystems In the same year, France spent one billion, Germany spent one billion. Positive fact that we are growing strongly, we have an extremely developed research ecosystem which is why it is important to invest in all phases of venture capital they concern research and development. This is because we must invest starting from the connection point between research and patents, between research and businesses, which is our technology transfer tool.”

“We have a technology transfer fund which has various technological centers spread across the territory and which has the aim of helping young researchers and students to build those patents which become the basis for future companies which will then be able to develop business in our country” he then concluded.