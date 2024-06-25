“Research, especially in the biotechnological field, is very expensive but promises the definitive cure of even chronic or genetic diseases that were previously incurable. This, naturally, from an economic and social point of view opens up avenues that will have to see an adaptation of the system, even with forms of payment that consider these treatments as an investment and not as an immediate cost. Biotech research can be a resource for the country as we have all the structures to become potential large producers, we have all the expertise that we must try to retain in Italy. Biotech can finally be an opportunity to reverse the flow of brains from Italy to other countries, but try to attract them here, at least attract our own,” Guido Rasi, consultant to the Minister of Health and professor of Microbiology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, former executive director of the European Medicines Agency Ema, on the sidelines of the 2024 public assembly of Assobiotec-Federchimica entitled “Competitiveness: the crux of research, the role of business” which was held today in Rome.

Rasi then recalled his commitment as coordinator of the table on clinical trials in Italy at the Ministry of Health: “We are working on the simplification of a regulation that has become increasingly complex over the years. The regulations are dated, the drugs have changed, today more modern, an evolution is also needed from a legislative point of view” he concludes.