“Biotechnologies are enabling technologies that can be used for health, the environment, agriculture and industry. Last March the European Union published a manifesto in which it highlights the importance of these technologies for the whole century that we face. So we will soon also have a request from the EU to move as a country. Now we have to somehow create a system, try to understand what obstacles we need to resolve in each area in order to be competitive us too as a country.” Thus to Adnkronos Fabrizio Greco, president of Assobiotec-Federchimica who opened the 2024 public assembly today in Rome entitled “Competitiveness: the crux of research, the role of business”.

“We must start from the assumption that an idea must become a solution for citizens and patients – added Greco – To come up with the idea we need trained young people. In this it is essential that research is sufficiently financed and incentivized so that the research is an asset not only from the perspective of scientific publications but because it creates value for citizens and for the country”.

“The conclusions of the recently presented EU Commission document ‘Building the future with nature: boosting biotech and bio-manufacturing in Europe’ clearly highlight it: biotechnologies and bioproduction are among the most promising technologies of this century. It is therefore the time to act also with national policies and actions that can finally allow the sector to express its full potential, restore competitiveness and resilience to the country and better health to citizens and the environment”.

The morning of work – with two focuses on the role of the private sector in supporting the progress of research and on the challenges of contemporary society in accompanying scientific evolution – saw institutional representatives, scientists, businesses, employees taking turns on stage representatives of trade associations at the meeting and it was a new opportunity for meeting and discussion to unanimously reiterate the potential and value of biotechnology: a strategic asset for Italy today and tomorrow, an opportunity for the development of knowledge and the economy and well-being, but also an indispensable tool for the strategic autonomy of Italy and Europe.

The data from the European Commission document gives value and substance to this perspective – reports a note -: in 2021 the overall size of the global biotechnology market amounted to 720 billion euros, with an annual growth rate of more than 18%. The United States dominates this market, contributing 60% of the global value, followed by the EU (12%) and China (11%). In 2018 in the European Union, biotechnologies directly contributed 31 billion euros to the overall GDP, created 210,700 direct jobs in the healthcare, industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as supporting 625,700 jobs (indirect and induced) in the economy overall. Between 2008 and 2018, the biotechnology industry grew at more than double the rate of the overall economy, making it one of the fastest-growing innovative industries in the European Union.

The Assembly was also an opportunity to present the YouTrend survey ‘Biotechnology in the imagination of Italians’.

“The main data show a general knowledge of biotech with 87% of Italians having already heard of biotechnology. Opinion is overall positive and health is the area with which these technologies are most associated. The perception is that will have a significant impact on daily life and which bring with them more benefits than risks – explains Lorenzo Pregliasco, co-founder of YouTrend who intervened for the presentation of the survey – Italians certainly do not feel very informed on the topic and 71% declare that need further investigation.” The survey also finds that ‘innovation’, ‘progress’ and ‘experimentation’ are the concepts most associated with biotechnology and that for two out of three Italians ethics should place limits on biotechnology. In fact, 61% of Italians are concerned about the possible use of biotechnology for unethical purposes.

During the assembly, the 2024 Assobiotec Award was assigned to Maria Grazia Roncarolo MD, Director of the Center for Definitive and Curative Medicine and professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at Stanford University “for her contribution to the progress of research in genetic diseases and in regenerative medicine, for having been able to translate the results of various scientific discoveries into effective treatments for patients who had no therapeutic response, for having given concrete value to the virtuous connections between public and private research and that between basic and clinical science to represent; every day with knowledge, professionalism and competence the excellence of Italian research in the world”.

The award is a recognition that since 2008 has been awarded to personalities and/or entities that have particularly distinguished themselves in the promotion of innovation, scientific research and technological transfer.