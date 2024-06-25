“Agriculture fundamentally has a great need for science and applied research. We obviously have two ways to have new production capabilities and processes: waiting for nature’s timing or using the fruits of science and research. It is clear that science and research today gives certainties and guarantees much more quickly than nature. From now until 2050 the world population will reach 10 billion people. We must produce more while preserving natural resources. On the contrary, it seems like an impossible battle research and technology, we will be able to satisfy the increase in production and on the other hand guarantee this increase in production in a scenario, also in a highly unstable political phase, following the effects of wars and climate change. And therefore the Tea – Assisted evolution techniques become fundamental precisely to give farmers the ability to produce more, preserving natural resources and protecting themselves from climate change.” Massimiliano Giansanti, president of Confagricoltura, told Adnkronos on the occasion of the 2024 public assembly of Assobiotec-Federchimica entitled “Competitiveness: the crux of research, the role of business” which was held today in Rome.

“We are having a great battle of civilization on Tea – added Giansanti – we have been talking about it for years and as Confagricoltura we have been the architects of the parliamentary debate in Italy and today we have a government which among other things has started a strong parliamentary debate up to arrive at full-field experimentation”.

Then on the experimental rice field in the Pavia area obtained with Tea, “completely destroyed” in recent days “by unknown persons”, Giansanti has no doubts: “It is sad to see how some people at night decided to block the experimentation in a rice field ‘ changed in the country. Unfortunately, we still live in obscurantism, there are those who believe that the past is better than the future. On the contrary, we must look to the future with optimism, without stopping even in the face of these forms of intimidation”. “We must look at progress and above all experiment in the open field to then give those increasingly fundamental tools to farmers, to respond to a fundamental and primary need, to feed the citizens of the world” he concluded.