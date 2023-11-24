“There is no scientific innovation without collaboration: in Belgium we have an important and innovative biotech system based on public-private partnerships, which includes collaboration in the European Union.” Said Pierre-Emanuel De Bauw, Ambassador of Belgium to Italy on the sidelines of the Living BioTech event, the final moment of the second edition of “Bioneers – Pioneers of Life Sciences”, a campaign promoted by the Belgian Embassy in Italy and Galapagos.
