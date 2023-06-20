Biotechnology companies in Spain increased investment in R&D by 16% in 2021, reaching 1,038 million euros, according to the AseBio 2022 Reportpresented this Tuesday by the Spanish Association of Biocompanies (AseBio). 64% of this expense is financed with own funds and only 10% comes from public aid, according to the employer. This disbursement represents more than 6% of the total national investment in research and development. However, the report highlights that the sector has fallen from fourth to fifth position in R&D investment intensity and is behind consultancies, the pharmaceutical sector, motor vehicles and education.

After two years of record growth, the investment captured by biotechnology companies stabilized in 2022, with 142 million euros, 40 million less than the previous year. Nonetheless, Ion Arocena, general director of AseBio, highlights that the figure is still “well above” the data prior to the covid pandemic. The manager interprets the situation as “a return to normality after an exceptional period in every way”. It has also consolidated crowdfunding as a means of financing, with nine million euros raised.

Although investment is reduced, the income of the companies grows biotech to exceed 11,180 million euros, which represents 1% of Spanish GDP. The sector generates 118,000 jobs, 0.65% of national employment. The president of AseBio, Ana Polanco, has highlighted that the salary per employee is almost double the national average. The sector continues to be the leader in the percentage of researchers out of the total number of employees (14.6%) and places Spain as the ninth power in scientific production in the field of biotechnology.

Biotechnology has radically transformed agriculture and food production, and has enabled greater resistance to pests and extreme environmental conditions. Ana Polanco, president of AseBio

The report also notes that interest in biotechnology studies has grown, especially among women. In the 2021-2022 academic year, the last period for which data is available, more than 8,900 master’s or degree students —62%, female students— chose this path. Women make up 53% of employees in the sector, almost 30% of management positions (well above Ibex 35 companies) and 58% of the personnel dedicated to R&D activities in these companies.

For yet another year, the number of biotechnology companies continues to grow. In 2021, the business fabric increased by 4.2%, to 898 companies, 38 more than the previous year. Catalonia is the community with the largest number of companies (24.5%), followed by Madrid (17%) and Andalusia (14%).

The main area of ​​activity of the biotech It is human health, to which more than half of the companies are dedicated. Behind them are food (39%) and, at a greater distance, activities related to agriculture and forestry production (15%). In this sense, Polanco has pointed out: “Biotechnology has radically transformed agriculture and food production, and has allowed greater resistance to pests and extreme environmental conditions.”

In 2022, alliances in the sector have grown by 35%, to 295, of which 189 are with public research centers or foundations. 31% of the entities with which agreements are signed are international. The companies associated with AseBio increased their international presence by 20% in 2021. The main geographical areas where they decide to establish their subsidiaries are the United States and European countries, according to the employer’s analysis.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has delivered the closing speech of the event. She has valued the 20 years of work of AseBio and has described the biotechnology sector as “key to guarantee the health and well-being of society, facing challenges such as climate change or the aging of the population”. Morant also took advantage of the event to express her “very concern” about the future of Spanish science and innovation, given the upcoming general elections on July 23 and the possibility of a change of government in Spain.

