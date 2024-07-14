With 41 million copies sold all over the world, the first BioShock released in 2007 is undoubtedly a game with a huge commercial success. And to think that at the time Many publishers considered it a potential commercial flop And they were not willing to finance itat least according to the reconstruction offered by its creator Ken Levine, who himself was very sceptical about it.

In an interview included in issue #400 of the UK EDGE magazine, Levine recalls how many of the developers on the Irrational Games team at the time had joined the studio because they loved System Shock 2 and wanted to make a similar game. However, Levine was skeptical at the time and explained to the team that “we can’t make this type of games because they don’t sell“.