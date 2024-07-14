With 41 million copies sold all over the world, the first BioShock released in 2007 is undoubtedly a game with a huge commercial success. And to think that at the time Many publishers considered it a potential commercial flop And they were not willing to finance itat least according to the reconstruction offered by its creator Ken Levine, who himself was very sceptical about it.
In an interview included in issue #400 of the UK EDGE magazine, Levine recalls how many of the developers on the Irrational Games team at the time had joined the studio because they loved System Shock 2 and wanted to make a similar game. However, Levine was skeptical at the time and explained to the team that “we can’t make this type of games because they don’t sell“.
Fortunately, things didn’t go as planned.
Despite this, Irrational Games made a first “low cost prototype” of what later became BioShock and began to propose it to various publishers, who as expected they rejected himas it would not generate profits in their opinion. Instead of giving up, the team came up with an idea: they pitched BioShock to some journalistswho included it in a System Shock 2 retrospective. “The next day, people saw the article, and we started getting phone calls.”
Take Twothe parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, snapped up the publishing rights to the game, offering a “modest budget“. He later bought Irrational Games and invested even more money in the project, which still nearly failed, as it was “going over budget and over the expected deadline.”
Apparently Take-Two also had concerns about the idea of allowing the player to kill children in the game (in reference to the “Little Sisters”, who the player could save or drain to obtain useful resources), but as we know the idea was eventually kept in the full game.
Staying on topic, what could be the first real image of BioShock 4 recently surfaced online.
