Mack Sztaba an expert artist who has worked in the world of cinema, television and video games, has included in his CV that he has worked as Senior Concept Artist on the “Bioshock” series with Cloud Chamber . There are no details, apart from the year of release: 2028.

The Bioshock of Cloud Chamber may still be a long way off. It might even go out In the 2028 , according to an artist’s profile on Art Station. Which risks making it become a cross-generational game, considering the forecasts for the launch of future consoles.

A realistic date?

Bioshock will arrive in 2028

It must be said that the date it could simply be indicative, in the sense that since it was not possible to reveal information on the project, a placeholder date was chosen that covers the entire period of actual production of the game.

It is true that in the current market it is not even a rarity for some projects to be developed over many years. For example, Starfield requested at least eight. Of course, in this way it becomes difficult to wait for something, because the launches take place at considerable distances from each other.

In the meantime, Judas, the new project, should be released in time Ken Levinethe father of the Bioshock series, which however has nothing to do with the chapter in progress.