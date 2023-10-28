There film script of the movie Of BioShock is excellent: words of the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, who during an interview finally provided the update that fans of the game had been waiting for for a long time.
After hints last month, Lawrence was able to go into a little more detail, saying that before the Screenwriters’ strike he hoped to be able to advance this project to the point of reaching the next step of pre-production.
“You can say we have a script that I really, really like and that I genuinely love,” the director said. “It was made by Michael Green, a friend who wrote Blade Runner 2049 and I think it’s really good and exciting.”
A passionate transposition
“There haven’t been any discussions yet about actors, nothing like that, but we wanted to get off to a good start. You know, it’s great to be a fan of BioShock, which is an amazing game and has an incredible world, with all its mythology and backstories extremely fascinating,” Lawrence continued.
“The point is that we have to create a character, and that’s why we wanted to take the time to make sure that we did everything as best we could, working on this mythology and staying true to the spirit of the saga, as if we were adapting a book. I think we have it ‘we did it.”
