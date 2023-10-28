There film script of the movie Of BioShock is excellent: words of the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, who during an interview finally provided the update that fans of the game had been waiting for for a long time.

After hints last month, Lawrence was able to go into a little more detail, saying that before the Screenwriters’ strike he hoped to be able to advance this project to the point of reaching the next step of pre-production.

“You can say we have a script that I really, really like and that I genuinely love,” the director said. “It was made by Michael Green, a friend who wrote Blade Runner 2049 and I think it’s really good and exciting.”