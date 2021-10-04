According to some clues noticed by users Reddit, BioShock Remastered would currently be in the works, complete with PC Ray Tracing support for all three released games. This information highlights how the 3 titles are currently in the works, ready to be announced.

After the recent examples made by fans who saw the first chapter in 2D graphics and with the Unreal Engine 5, this new version would appear to be developed directly by 2K, complete with support for Ray Tracing. The information comes directly from SteamDB, the database of all games on the Steam platform.

The titles, as also reported in the post in this news, seem to indicate the presence of two different games, including the long-awaited BioShock 4, which has been talked about a lot in recent times. The other has the title BioShock RTX Remaster, which seems to remove any doubt about the presence of Ray Tracing technology.

Plus the information point out that all three of the first games are currently in the works, to present a real Remastered of the entire saga, waiting for the fourth chapter. This information also coincides with another leak from Nvidia, which suggested many titles arriving in the coming months.

The company itself had then clarified the information leaked, pointing out how some of the titles featured have been put in just to complete the database, without necessarily indicating the arrival on PC too. Among the various games that appeared they were also present God of War, Gran Turismo and many other PlayStation exclusives.

Currently 2K has not released information regarding a remastered of the famous chapters of the retro-futuristic saga, thus leaving the expectation of all fans to be able to see Rapture with newer graphics. We just have to wait for official information about it BioShock Remastered and its possible compatibility with Ray Tracing technology.