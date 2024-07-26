The property of BioShock is in a tough spot right now. Not only is a game on the way, but Netflix is ​​working on a film adaptation. However, this latest project has undergone a severe change in its structure, since the streaming giant has reduced the budget of this film.

According to Roy Lee, producer of the film BioShockthis tape will be more people, and not the large-scale project that was originally proposed. This is a consequence of a substantial reduction in the project budget.. This is what Lee had to say during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con:

“The new regime has cut budgets. So we are doing a much smaller version… It will be a more personal point of view, rather than a bigger, grander project.”

Lee also told the audience that Netflix has changed its “compensation strategy” so that, like more traditional film production studios, bonuses are tied to viewership, something that will motivate this team. While the budget reduction is negative, This gives creatives a chance to work on an experience that can feel more game-like.

There is currently no information on a release date or actors attached to this project. We can only wait for Netflix to share more information about the movie. BioShocksomething that could happen in the near future. In related topics, the original BioShock would have a remake. Likewise, this is the first look at BioShock 4.

Author’s Note:

There’s a chance that the budget cut will lead to a better movie, but the case for the film is also likely. With less money, things like special effects will take a hit, and we may not see any big name actors.

Via: Variety