The producer of BioShock Infinite’s trailers has spoken up on Clockwork Revolution, the time-bending steampunk RPG from Wasteland 3 developer InXile Entertainment which was announced at yesterday’s Xbox Games Showcase.

The reveal sparked immediate comparisons to BioShock Infinite from many viewers, thanks to its setting, combat, characters, enemy designs…

The similarities did not escape the eye of Twitter user Butmac, who said they produced the trailers for BioShock Infinite which were released in the run-up to the game’s launch in 2013.

Our first look at Clockwork Revolution.

butmac commented on Clockwork Revolution shortly after it was shown at Xbox Games Showcase. “I’ve never seen a game take from another game as directly as Clockwork Revolution took from Bioshock Infinite. I mean, that was IP infringement levels of borrow.”

Following that, they compiled screenshots of the trailer for Clockwork Revolution, and trailers and in-game moments of BioShock Infinite. “Watching the trailer for Clockwork Revolution today I felt like I was having a flashback, so I made some comparisons to see if I was crazy,” they said. Side-by-side, the comparison is made even clearer.

The Daisy Fitzroy character replete with scarf really cracked me up. pic.twitter.com/t9LNxEMNQa —Butmac (@Butmac) June 11, 2023

As someone who replayed BioShock Infinite multiple times and has that game basically ingrained into their mind, I’m intrigued to see just how closely Clockwork Revolution will resemble BioShock Infinite. There’s a fine line between imitation and inspiration, and InXile Entertainment will certainly be facing questions on this topic.