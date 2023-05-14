Bioshock Infinite has remained in the hearts of millions of players for its story and its setting, but also for some of its characters and one in particular, as evidenced by this Elizabeth cosplay from Anastasia.Komoriwhich is really perfect.

As the says model in the attached message on Instagram, this interpretation has been his “dream cosplay for years”, and he finally managed to make it happen. And he has succeeded really well, judging by the results, with a truly faithful reproduction of the original character.

Anastasia.Komori made a reconstruction perfect look of the long, elegant Victorian-style gown that features Elizabeth in the game, using what appears to be even more premium materials than standard cosplay. The result is a fascinating piece of clothing that seems to come straight from the early 1900s.

The choice of the background is also noteworthy: it is not clear how much of it is retouched, but what we see behind the model could easily be a glimpse of an interior in that Columbiathe flying city-state that was supposed to represent Zachary Comstock’s utopia.

