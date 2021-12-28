64bits posted on YouTube a video showing some sort of demake of BioShock Infinite, rebuilt as a game for Super Nintendo, taking up elements of the story and atmospheres but with 2D pixel graphics.

It is, at the moment, only one video, therefore it is not a real videogame project, but it is still an interesting work to see, also for the considerable care taken in the design of sprites and animations in classic 2D style.

The resolution and the technical solutions adopted bring to mind the games of the 90s on Super Nintendo, as well as some typical characterizations and atmospheres, yet the link with BioShock Infinite is very evident.

In this case, in this video fragment we review the meeting between the starring Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth, with a rather convincing reconstruction of the original events but all dropped within this particular retro context, really well done.

Similar operations are carried out more and more often these days, as we have seen just today with the free demake of STALKER, as well as the Bloodborne PSX project which is in charge of rebuilding the famous From Software title as if it were a game for the first PlayStation.