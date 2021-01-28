There are a lot of video games that make our creativity soar. One of them is No Man’s Sky, The title of Hello games which was originally launched in 2016 and in which they added the ability to create huge cities from scratch.

Since then, the players have let their imaginations run wild and one of them set about building a large underwater base. The user Chongsparks He shared his latest masterpiece on Twitter, which took him 18 months to finish.

Congsparks named this building as ‘Thermal Underwater Research Development’, but we cannot help but compare it with Rapture, the city that lies underwater in BioShock.

With lots of pipes, tall buildings, secluded hallways, and neon lights lighting up the entire complex, it certainly reminds us of the main stage of BioShock, which could look like this if a remastering were done for the ‘next-gen’ consoles.

The Rapture of No Man’s Sky cannot be visited in its entirety

The work of Congsparks It stands out for its great complexity and special attention to detail. Not for nothing took him a year and a half to finish the city that refers us to BioShock.

‘I always choose the location first and let the landscape decide what needs to be built. Then an idea comes up and the foundation just grows, almost by itself. Sometimes I have a plan, but usually those bases end up going nowhere‘explained the player of No Man’s Sky to PC Gamer.

However, the construction of Congsparks is so large that anyone who tries to visit it through the online mode of No Man’s Sky, you will not be able to know all the corners of it.

This is because the game limits builds to a certain number of items, but the community of No Man’s Sky developed tools to overcome barriers.

Even so, this only works for the player who builds, while the visitors will still not be able to pass the limits of the game, so we will continue to imagine the city of BioShock in a minimal version of what it could be.

Here are the glyphs for those wanting to visit. Please note that you will definitely not see all that is in these pics. I exceeded the limit but don’t know when that happened. It’s PS4 creative mode. Please enjoy your stay. pic.twitter.com/Zu4QSw6OFs – chongsparks (@chongsparks) January 25, 2021

