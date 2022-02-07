With the next game BioShock currently in production, fans probably want something to hang out with while waiting for new details. Solano Pictures took it one step further with an 11-minute fan-created short film titled “Timmy H’s interrogation“.

Written and directed by Dan Duthie and starring Shawn Shelpman, David Ogrodowski, Jack Erdie and Georin Aquila, “Timmy H’s Interrogation” tells the story of Timmy H., the unfortunate corpse that players encounter in the first BioShock game. An audio log details Timmy’s “interrogation” at the hands of Sullivan, who was working for Andrew Ryan at the time.

This short film dates back two years before the events of the first game, giving Timmy the identity of a smuggler who works for Frank Fontaine. Briefly tell the events that transpire in the audio log before veering in your direction (with a twist). Not only that, but the short also features an original score by Gary Schyman, who contributed music to the first three BioShock games.

There is no doubt that little pearls like these also give hope that someone will one day give BioShock a full cinematic adaptation.

Source: Eurogamer