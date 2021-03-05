BioShock tried to get to the movies several years ago, but just when they had everything ready to start filming, the project was scrapped.

Gore verbinski he was chosen to direct the film adaptation of the game, and apparently he came extremely close to bringing it to fruition, but there was a catch.

In a recent interview he revealed what were the reasons why the filming of BioShock, and even told that he was going to have two different endings.

Collider spoke at length with Verbinski on the causes that led to the cancellation of the film BioShock, and the director assured that everything was due to the high cost it represented.

‘We were about to shoot a $ 200 million R-rated movie and they freaked out. I think Watchmen had been released before that. So there was the feeling that those movies had to be PG-13. If they cost that much, they had to be PG-13 ‘.

Originally Universal Pictures I was interested in this tape of Bioshock, but they preferred not to risk so much budget on a project that had a limited audience.

The cost scared investors.

Verbinski He assured that he planned to capture the original sentiment of BioShock, and if this wasn’t enough, he also wanted to show the two endings of it.

‘It was played with how to have both endings. I don’t know if you’re familiar with the game, but dissecting that ruse to the happy ending. And then, still having the unleashed version of the ending. We were trying to pull it off, which was really exciting. Where if you watch the movie, you could get both. For me, the key piece… I don’t like generic action if there isn’t a story across the line. ‘

Unfortunately this project was lost in oblivion, and although there are several actors and directors interested in making a BioShock movie, at the moment nothing is certain.

