Netflix is ​​currently developing a movie based on the popular video game saga bioshock. In a recent interview, the director of this adaptation assured that his film will break the curse of video game adaptations.

Source: 2K Games

His reasons come not only from a confidence in his work, but also from bioshock per se. Since he considers that his world and his plot are perfect to take to the cinema. Also, he believes that the movie will be a good way to let more people know about his interesting story.

Part of her excitement also comes from the writer she’s working with, Michael Green. This writer was responsible for the plot of Blade Runner 2049, which was very well received by critics. According to the director of this adaptation, Francis Lawrence, both have already established the general plot. Now the writer is just putting the finishing touches on the script.

At the moment there is no release date for the movie. bioshock on Netflix. No actor related to the project has been disclosed either. Although from Lawrence’s words, perhaps soon we will have a better idea of ​​this adaptation. Do you expect it?

What else has the director of the Bioshock movie done?

Francis Lawrence is the director chosen by Netflix to create the adaptation of BioShock to the cinema. This director was in charge of giving us almost the entire saga of The Hunger Games, except for the first. He also gave us some cult classics in the form of I’m legend Y Constantine.

Source: Warner Bros.

For his part, screenwriter Michael Green, in addition to working on Blade Runner 2049 was one of the writers of Logan. He also took another step into science fiction with Alien: Covenant and a period mystery with Murder on the Orient Express. So it seems that the adaptation of this saga is in good hands.

