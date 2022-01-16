Ken Levine recently faced criticism from his workers for apparent ‘indecision issues’.

The year began in the industry with strong accusations towards Ken Levine. The father of BioShock and the classic System Shock 2 faced harsh criticism from workers at Ghost Story Games, his current studio, where former workers spoke of sudden changes on Levine’s ideas, causing material that many had worked on for months to run out. throwing away.

I understand that it seems like an indecision problemKen LevineThe legendary creative has been speaking on the podcast Arcade Attack, shared by Eurogamerabout his experience in Thief: The Dark Project and how developers constantly fight to avoid scrap your job. “As a writer, there is a saying: writing is rewriting. And is a luxury in the video game industry to be able to do that,” Levine said.

“I have been lucky enough to enjoy that luxury and I think that in part, the reason why the work i do is good it is because I have been able to say no, that this is not working, discard it and move on”. Despite everything, Levine has assured that he understands that this feels like a problem of indecision, however, he has confessed to not knowing another way of working .

Ken Levine’s new game at Ghost Story Games

Levine has referred in the podcast to the fact that he has not shown anything of the new game that he is carrying out in Ghost Story Games since almost eight years ago, explaining that, although he understands the desire of the fans, who have been waiting for news for a long time, he prefers don’t show anything until the project is very advanced, to avoid showing something that ends up out of the game finally, this being one of the criticisms he received for Bioshock Infinite.

Just a few days ago, Ken Levine already talked about the development of his new game and when we could have a first look, ensuring that players prefer to know what they will finally find, and the only way you can ensure that is by submitting the game close to release. Unfortunately, Ken Levine is not the only creative who has faced nightmare developments in their videogames, and in 3DJuegos we have told you about 13 games that shared a tortuous path.

