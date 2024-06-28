The games of bioshock, Borderlands, Civilization, Mafia, The Quarry, Marvel Midnight Sons, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, XCOM and more than 2K Games are on sale for the summer sales at Steam.

From June 27 to July 11 we will have discounts on a huge variety of games at Steamincluding 2K games. Some of the discounted titles are priced as follows:

Bioshock Collection= 80% off ($111 MXN)

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box = 67% off ($788 MXN)

Civilization VI Anthology = 85% off ($407 MXN)

Mafia Trilogy= 67% off ($495 MXN)

Marvel’s Midnight Sons Legendary Edition= 75% off ($499 MXN)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition= 75% discount ($402 MXN)XCOM Collection= 96% discount ($80 MXN)

We believe that this is a golden opportunity, since there are games for all tastes and colors, we have from bioshock which has a perfect trilogy for less than $200 MXN.

Source: 2K Games

Up to 6 sets of XCOM in the Collection for only $80 pesos!, especially for gamers who enjoy the most hardcore experiences on the market.

So don’t wait any longer, break that old piggy bank with your savings and invest it in something important, your fun and happiness for this summer vacation. We recommend you hurry, as these 2K Games offers will not be available forever, only until July 11.

