BioShock It has been off the map for some years, although recently there were some rumors that suggest the arrival of a new installment.

At the moment it has not been confirmed if we will see the return of this saga, but this has not prevented fans from reliving it in their own way and with their own resources.

Proof of this is that they managed to recreate the atmosphere of BioShock in VR, although for this they relied on the acclaimed Half Life: Alyx, and the result is great.

Thanks to his skills as a mod developer, Wim Buytaert managed to replicate almost perfectly the atmosphere of Rapture, the world of the first BioShock, using another game.

Taking advantage of the mechanics and programming of Half Life: Alyx, this modder He did his version of the underwater world, and we have to say it looks great.

If you don’t believe me, we leave you a small video where you can see for yourself the capabilities and design that faithfully emulates BioShock.

The mod is named ‘Return to Rapture’ and the official description of the adventure reads as follows:

‘The Combine discovered Rapture’s whereabouts. It is rumored that Andrew Ryan’s suitcase has yet to be discovered. Inside are the secrets of ADAM and plasmids. The search for this artifact is not archeology, but a race against evil itself. If the Combine seize it, an army of darkness will fall on the face of the Earth. ‘

You will see some cool references.

Although many mods are usually downloaded from pages of dubious provenance, this version of BioShock in Half Life: Alyx is found in Steam.

The only thing you have to do to obtain it is to enter this link. Needless to say, you need a VR device to play it, but if you have it, we hope you enjoy it.

We recommend you:

Source.



