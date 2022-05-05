Perhaps it might be the most surprising adaptation in video game history, but there is a musical of BioShock which is amazing. A high school has put together an interpretation of the story of Rapture like a full-fledged musical performance. The Californian John Burroughs High School Powerhouse choir won the competition Hart Encore 2022 with a performance based on BioShock. The show organized by the students did not follow the events of the game, but instead told the story of Rapture, including the appearances of Andrew Ryan, Brigid Tenenbaum and Sander Cohen, serving as a prequel.

The show was so good that the boys won the Musicianship, Showmanship, and Best Soloist awards, which are reportedly the biggest awards in the competition. Below you can take a look at the musical in full.

As you can see from the video, everything was prepared to perfection, costumes and scenarios included – the cast really brought all audiences to Rapture for some time.

Source: Eurogamer