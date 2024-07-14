It must be considered, therefore, that this is still a “work in progress” version of the game and also quite old, given that it is a build from 3 years ago.

According to the site in question, the image comes from a Visual Effects Artist working on BioShock 4, although the identity has remained hidden, and should belong to a preliminary build of the game that was built for an initial demonstration demo in 2021.

2K has long confirmed the existence of a new BioShock, which for convenience we will call BioShock 4 but so far we have not been able to see practically anything about the game in question, so this first leaked image online by MP1ST could represent an important source of information although obviously there is nothing official or confirmed about it.

Setting, weapons and powers

Codenamed “Parkside”, the demo in question was supposed to provide initial insights into the game’s setting and structure. This would also be confirmed by a report by Jason Schreier dating back to 2019, which spoke of this Parkside as a new project tied to BioShock.

According to some previously leaked information, BioShock 4 would be set in a city in Antarctica in the 60s, called Northern Lightswhich probably shares some characteristics with the utopias already staged in the previous chapters.

What we can see from the image is a towerwhich could represent a typical connecting element of the series, considering that structures of this kind are recurrent in the BioShock settings, and we can also see a weapon called the Ricochet Shotgun.

The user interface suggests that you can only carry three weapons at a time, belonging to different categories and perhaps featuring a greater level of modification and customization than previous chapters.

There are no particular indications of the possible presence of Plasmids or other special abilitiesbut the symbols on the user interface still suggest the existence of a similar system. In particular, we can notice some references to time (the hourglass at the top, for example) that could indicate a power of temporal manipulation.

In any case, this is just speculation at the moment, while we wait to learn more. In the meantime, we have seen that the team of BioShock 4 is currently in full swing, while the debate continues as to whether it is going through a very rocky development or not.