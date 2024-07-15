A screenshot purportedly taken from Cloud Chamber’s upcoming BioShock game – codenamed “Parkside” – has popped up online.

Whilst the image itself It’s not particularly exciting – we can see a weapon, called the “ricochet shotgun” and some kind of weird glowing sphere, er, thing – we do get to see how the UI looked at the time the demo was created (thought to be around 2021), and we get our first peek at some of the powers available to players.

BioShock fans of old will be familiar with the plasmids and vigors that complement your armory, enabling you to shock enemies, set things on fire, or chuck them up in the air, and so on.

In this image, we can see three plasmid-like powers in the bottom-left corner. At the bottom right there seems to be an Electro-Shock like power, and next to it, a magnet, intimating magnetic or telekinetic powers.

At the top, however, is the icon of a stopwatch, which may hint that we’ll get the opportunity to slow down or even stop time, perhaps?

According to MP1stwhich was the first to report the screenshot, the image originates from “a 2K visual effects artists but for the sake of privacy, we are refusing to name or link their online profile”.

More than a decade on since the release of BioShock Infinite, the team working on a successor is now “ramping up”.

Work to continue the BioShock series has been ongoing – whether off or on – over the past 10 years.