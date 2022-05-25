Without Ken Levine involved in its development, Cloud Chamber is still recruiting staff for the shooter.

We don’t know much about BioShock 4, but as it is the new installment of one of the most acclaimed franchises in the pages of 3D Games, you can already imagine our interest in learning more about the development of Cloud Chamber, a new team in the industry. Thus, various media have echoed the latest job offer to join the studio behind the shooter where several promises are made clear.

Specific looking to sign a lead combat designer with great experience in this field and recognized prestige capable of guiding the studio in the creation of industry-leading combat gameplay. “You will be the main expert of the team in your field and you will become an example for the rest of the studio in your ability to inspire and create incredible and attractive content,” we can read in the job announcement.

Cloud Chamber looks for accessible and satisfying combat “We have set the stage for an amazing narrative and systemic experience, come help us bring this fantastic world to life,” the letter continues, going into more specific details about his work at Cloud Chamber. For example, you are asked to develop FPS combat that is accessible, satisfying, and capable of allowing for a high degree of player expression and experimentation in a highly reactive world.

Cloud Chamber makes it clear in its job offer that they seek to develop a love letter to the BioShock saga, seeking to create genuine, entertaining and thoughtful game experiences that know how to trap the public in them. At the moment there are no more clues, but everything seems to indicate that there is still a lot of development time left. In the meantime, you can check out our Modern Classics special dedicated to BioShock.

Earlier this year we also learned that Ken Levine, father of the IP, will not be involved in any way in the development of BioShock, although he did support it.

