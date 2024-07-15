It has been known for years that 2K is working on a new sequel to the video game series BioShockWhile details are few and far between so far, a recent leak has just given us our first look at this next chapter in the first-person shooter series.

The leak was due to a 2K artist who works on this title. In a sample of his portfolio he included art of the new BioShock. Here we can see a weapon, a strange structure and a first look at what would be its HUD. In addition to what appear to be the equivalents of the plasmids or vigors of this new installment.

Obviously, since this is an image from a 2K artist’s portfolio, we can take it as real. Although it’s probably from a build of the game that isn’t ready to be shown yet and therefore could change over time. We’ll see how much of it stayed the same when we get closer to launch.

Source: MP1ST

Even though we already know it’s coming, we still don’t have a release window for the next BioShock. Perhaps the studio wants to take its time to give us an adventure worthy of its predecessors. For now we can only wait for official glimpses and information.

What do we know about BioShock 4?

BioShock 4 will reportedly take place in a completely new fictional city located in Antarctica. This one is called Borealis and the time period in which the game takes place is the 1960s. So far that is all we know about its setting and history.

It should be noted that the creator of this series, Ken Levine, has nothing to do with this new installment. However, some reports from reliable journalists claim that the new studio is putting in a lot of effort to deliver a really good sequel. Do you think they will succeed?

