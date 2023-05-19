Bioshock is certainly one of the most popular sagas in the world of video games. The sci-fi setting, the dystopian script and the very original power-ups and equipment have certainly collaborated to make the title of 2K Games the game that many gamers remember as a great masterpiece. At the moment the series has developed into a trilogy but it has been a while since Take-Two he would be working on the production of a fourth chapter only that the project is proving to be more difficult than expected.

According to the leaks published by oopsleaks on Twitter the development would in fact have recently met yet another stalemate. It is therefore not the first time that we have heard of the failed attempt to revive the Bioshock saga which, to date, seems to be in the fourth reboot of the project.

But what would be the great difficulty that the great staff behind the production of the title fails to address? For the development of Bioshock 4 some of the most experienced personalities in the sector have been summoned and yet it is really not possible to make significant steps forward. It seems that the basic problem is precisely the three titles that preceded the one currently being worked on, we are talking about games of great stature which today seem very difficult to live up to.