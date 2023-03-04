President removed injury in February; White House doctor says tumor doesn’t tend to spread throughout body

The US President’s official physician reported this Friday (March 3, 2023) that a lesion removed in February by Joe Biden, 80, was a common type of skin cancer. Here’s the Letter sent by the health professional to the White House (251 KB, in English).

“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site has presumably been treated […] at the time of the biopsy. No further treatment is required”wrote Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician.

On February 16, during routine examinations, the US head of state underwent a procedure to remove a skin lesion in the pectoral region. The material was submitted to a biopsy, which confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma.

According to Kevin O’Connor, this type of tumor does not usually spread throughout the body compared to other types of more serious dermatological cancers, such as melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

However, he points out that basal cell carcinomas can increase in size and result in a more significant problem, including for surgical removal operations.

“The biopsy site healed well and the President will continue dermatological surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive health care”, concludes the health professional.

This type of cancer affects the cells of the epidermis, the most superficial layer of the skin. It usually appears as a white waxy lump or brown scaly patch on areas that are usually exposed to sunlight, such as the face and neck.