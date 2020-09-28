Actress Riya Chakraborty of the film ‘Jalebi’ has been in the news ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against her. He is currently in jail in a drug case. It is discussed that the filmmakers want to make a biopic on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being discussed up to international level. Reportedly, there are several filmmakers who want to make a biopic on the life of Riya Chakraborty. It is also being said that a documentary is also being made on Riya’s life at this time. Apart from film and documentary, the publishing house is planning to publish a book on Riya’s life. It is expected that Riya will write about her journey so far and will tell the story of her side to the people through the book.

Please tell that Riya Chakraborty was arrested on 8 September. The Narcotics Control Bureau interrogated Riya for three consecutive days, after which she was sent to 14 days judicial custody. Mumbai court has rejected the bail application of Riya Chakraborty and extended her judicial custody till 6 October.

Apart from this, Ravi Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s housekeeper Dipesh Sawant and two drug peddlers have also been arrested by the NCB. Recently four Bollywood celebrities, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the NCB in the drugs case. News is coming that now the financial records of these four will be scrutinized from 2017 till now.