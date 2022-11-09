Biophysics | Sperm swim in flocks – they form a train, which is faster than a lone swimmer

Understanding was this for a long time: fertilization is a competition between sperm, where the fastest and strongest swimmer wins.

However, studies have shown that it is not only about individual species. You see, in many mammal species, sperm often collide with one another during their journey in the female’s reproductive organs.

For example, in wood mice, the front-swimming sperm has a kind of hook that attaches it to the other sperm in the flock.

Hundreds or thousands of sperm form like a train, which is faster than a lone swimmer.

It has been unclear what exactly the benefits of grouping are.

Now researchers from North Carolina A&T State University and Cornell University offer explanations. They found three possible benefits that swimming sperm can have together.

Sperm travel from the vagina through the cervix and uterus to the fallopian tube, where fertilization takes place.

The swim is folded against the current in a liquid containing mucus, which is called viscoelastic because of its thickness and tenacity.

For the experiments, the researchers chose bovine sperm, because it also gives some idea of ​​the function of human sperm.

The fluid in the reproductive tract of cows is highly viscoelastic. It causes the sperm to form groups whose composition changes during the journey.

Researchers put the sperm in a device that tried to mimic the countercurrent state of female genital fluid.

Using the device, the researchers were able to show that the swarm sped up the flow in different ways depending on the strength of the countercurrent.

When there was no counter current, the flocks appeared to change direction less often and swim in a straighter line than individual sperm.

When the flow was weak or moderate, the sperm groups swam upstream more efficiently than the solo ones.

In a strong current, sperm belonging to a flock seemed to survive the trip better than lone swimmers.

“This is similar to the formation of the main group in road cycling, although the flow mechanics of sperm is decisively different from that of cyclists”, compares the assistant professor who led the research Chih-Kuan Tung in the bulletin.

Researchers hope that unlocking the secrets of sperm navigation would help develop fertility treatments.

Their research published by Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.

Published in Tiede magazine 12/2022.