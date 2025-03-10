On February 24, at dawn, an alarm jumped on the screens of Frankfurt’s stock operators. Ugur Sahin, co -founder and Executive Director of Bionntech Se, had sold 119.58 million dollars in shares of the Biotechnology Company with headquarters … In Germany. The sale of actions of a person with privileged information of a company must be notified to the stock market authorities and, according to form 144 presented by Biontech before the Bag and Securities Commission (SEC), Sahin sold one million shares at the same time as the company’s operations director, Poetting Sirak, his friend and narrow collaborator, got rid of his participation worth 14.35 million dollars.

Surely his lawyers already suspected on that date that the sentence known in early March would be negative. The Regional Court of Düsseldorf has condemned Biontech and Pfizer extinguish damage to modern for the use in Germany of its Patent EP 3 590 949 and EP 3 718 565. Both protect the “ribonucleic acids containing N1-methyl-power-pseudoracilos and their uses” and “vaccines against respiratory viruses”, respectively. It is the second victory for Modern after a favorable ruling in London last year, and is another serious setback for the German company, the penultimate, taking into account that, on March 5, the US Food and Medicines Administration malaria The measure also affects the application for a new drug in research (IND) of the company, according to a document presented to the SEC on March 4.

The Pharmaceutical Biontech jumped to fame during the pandemic for developing the first vaccine against the coronavirus, Lation, in association with the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The one that one day was a model of entrepreneurship and innovation, which was held by the finding that allowed to save lives and recover normality, is now a company trapped in a tangle of judicial and technologically stagnant processes.

Biontech reached its maximum point in the stock market in August 2021, when the US approved the use of its vaccine, making it global remedy, and its shares were worth 447 dollars in the Nasdaq market, more than $ 100 billion in total. The Biontech action is now quoted at the Nasdaq to only $ 113. The history of its fall is the epilogue of the fight against pandemic and highlights that financial interests can promote, but also crush, the progress of the investigation.

On all covers

The company was founded in 2008 in Mainz by Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, a marriage of scientists with experience in immunotherapy and oncology, which led a discreet life until their faces appeared on the covers around the world. Since its inception, he had focused on developing personalized therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, with innovative technologies such as MRNA. The Coronavirus had barely begun to extend in China when Biontech reoriented his investigation and received 375 million euros from the German government and another 100 million from the European Investment Bank to accelerate the development and production of the vaccine. That year, 2020, it still registered losses of 15.2 million euros to reinvest everything under investigation, but in 2021 its net profit was 10,292.5 million; and in 2022, of 9,434.4 million.

Sean Marett, Ugur Sahin, Özlem Türeci and Sierke Poetting, responsible for the Biontech company when they created the Covid vaccine





In 2023, the demand for the vaccine decreased and with it the benefits, to 3,819 million. He had pledged to provide at a price without margin of doses to about 100 countries with low income and that also had a cost. Biontech then reoriented his research efforts again towards Oncology and established strategic collaborations, such as his association with the coalition for innovations in preparation for epidemics (CEPI) to develop a vaccine against the MPOX (monkey smallpox). He also invested in global infrastructure, including the construction of manufacturing facilities in Africa, to ensure more equitable access to vaccines and therapies worldwide.

In the first 9 months of 2024, it registered a net loss of approximately 924.8 million euros. He expects better results in 2026, according to Jens Holstein, its financial director, who continues to dedicate to the R&D departure between 2,400 and 2,600 million euros a year, but a series of judgments are slowing down their resources. In the United States, it must have reached two agreements for about 1.2 billion dollars with the Nih American health authority and the University of Pennsylvania, also for patent issues. It has also faced numerous processes for supposed side effects of the vaccine that has so far been winning, but that damages its prestige. Interestingly, the vaccine that launched it to stardom is also the cause of its situation: since it focused all its forces in its development, it is the only medication it has in the market and for which it receives income.

Encouraging results

Sahin does not lose hope. Trust the resistance ability of Bionntech and make it a “company that operates commercially with cancer medications and infectious diseases” in the medium term. He has started his second phase 3 study with a drug against breast cancer and wants to have ten or more potentially relevant studies for approval, to launch the first drug against cancer in 2026. An experimental vaccine for pancreatic cancer showed encouraging results in a phase 1 test, with an immune response in half of the patients, in collaboration with the MEMORIAL ONCOLOGOLO Kettering He has also managed to take relevant steps in one of his most advanced projects: Bnt111 cancer immunotherapy has achieved the main objective of research in a phase 2 clinical study. The general response rate in patients with advanced and difficult to treat melanoma The regulatory authorities the treatment data with its American partner regeneon.

Biontech thus has a support point in the race in which it competes directly again with modern. Its oncological line also includes the research of vaccines and personalized treatments, the future, but the road is slow. «Now we have returned to normal, and that means long processing times. We have very competent regulators in Germany and Europe, but increasingly inefficient processes that consume many resources for both authorities and medication developers, ”laments Sahin, which seems resigned to the popular saying: patience is the mother of science.