The German company BioNTech, which together with the American Pfizer has developed a vaccine against coronavirus, plans to produce about 750 million doses of the drug per year at a plant in Marburg (Hesse federal state). This was stated by the chief financial officer of the Mainz-based firm Sirk Poetting in an interview with Der Spiegel.

He was asked how much of the drug the company will be able to produce at the plant in Marburg, which the company acquired from the Swiss Novartis.

“About 750 million doses per year, or about 65 to 70 million per month, after production at the plant really picks up steam. This would make it one of the largest mRNA vaccine companies in Europe, ”Poetting said.

It will take several more months before the enterprise reaches full capacity, he said. BioNTech will begin manufacturing the drug in Marburg in February.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5, Moscow started vaccination against coronavirus with Sputnik V. The US also began inoculating the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.