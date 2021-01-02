The start of the corona vaccination is bumpy in Germany. Now the Biontech bosses have spoken out about expanding production. It is also announced that Biontech will deliver more corona vaccine to the EU.

+++ 8:01 p.m .: The Corona vaccine of the Mainz company Biontech has been vaccinated for a few days in the EU, the vaccine is in great demand and in short supply. There are already discussions among experts as to whether the second vaccination could be postponed in order to get more vaccination capacities. Well want Biontech more vaccine deliver to the European Union as planned. The company is “in advanced discussions as to whether and how we can continue Vaccine doses from Europe for Europe this year, ”explained the company’s boss Ugur Sahin towards the news agency dpa. “We are working with the EU to further expand our production capacities and to be able to provide additional doses of vaccine.”

Biontech wants to deliver more corona vaccine to the European Union. © Fabrizio Bensch / dpa

This week it was agreed with the EU Commission, another 100 million Vaccine doses to deliver. An option that was already agreed in the EU framework agreement was used: initially 200 million cans of the were ordered Biontech vaccine with the option to purchase 100 million more units. This extension was contractually agreed a few days ago after the EU states had announced the corresponding need. When asked, a company spokeswoman did not want to say how quickly a contract for additional deliveries could come about and what quantities are involved.

Biontech boss wonders about the EU’s corona vaccine strategy

Update from Friday, January 1st, 2020, 10:31 a.m.: The Vaccine manufacturer Biontech from Mainz is working under high pressure to increase production capacities for the Coronavirus vaccine to expand. “At the moment it doesn’t look rosy, there is a hole because there are no other approved vaccines and we have to fill this gap with our vaccine,” said Biontech boss Ugur Sahinwho runs the company together with his wife Özlem Türeci, the “Spiegel”. Germany but will “get enough vaccine”. Sahin promises more planning security: “At the end of January we will have clarity as to whether and how much we can produce more.”

Corona vaccine: Biontech boss Ugur Sahin explains why it is so difficult to increase production. (Symbol photo) © AFP PHOTO / BIONTECH

According to the Spiegel report, the US had 600 million doses of in July Biontech secured, twice as many as the EU. The Europeans had only awarded the contract in November. Sahin explains why it took longer: “The process in Europe Certainly not as quick and straightforward as with other countries. Also because the European Union is not directly authorized, but the states have a say. ”

Biontech boss Ugur Sahin: Increasing the production of the corona vaccine is “anything but trivial”

It is “anything but trivial” that Production of the corona vaccine to increase in the short term. Biontech has already “commissioned five manufacturers in Europe to support production,” said Özlem Türeci. “Further contracts are being negotiated.” Several politicians recently called for the production of the vaccine to be accelerated – including Christian Lindner (FDP) and Markus Söder (CSU).

The Vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer was approved in the EU shortly before Christmas and has also been administered for a few days. Further approvals for Corona vaccines does not yet exist in the EU. The international community has already ordered vaccine doses from several manufacturers that are still being developed. “There was an assumption that many other companies would come with vaccines. Apparently the impression prevailed: We’ll get enough, it won’t be that bad, and we have it under control. I was surprised, ”said Sahin.

Biontech boss Ugur Sahin: The production of mRNA vaccines is very complex

On the question of whether Biontech Sahin emphasized the complexity of the production of mRNA vaccines that could license other manufacturers to produce the new vaccine. “You can’t just switch over, so that instead of aspirin or cough syrup, vaccine is suddenly produced. The process requires years of expertise and appropriate structural and technological equipment. “

The vaccination center in Frankfurt am Main. The vaccination center with dozens of vaccination booths and waiting area in the festival hall in Frankfurt was deserted at the end of the year (photo taken with an extreme wide-angle lens from the dome of the hall). © Boris Roessler, dpa

Corona vaccine: SPD calls on Jens Spahn to act

Update from Thursday, December 31, 2020, 8 a.m .: The parliamentary manager of the SPD in the Bundestag, Carsten Schneider, has health ministers Jens Spahn prompted the Difficulties starting with the vaccinations to fix quickly. “He is responsible for vaccine procurement and distribution. That, and only that, must now be priority number one for him, ”Schneider told the German press agency. “The Bundestag has given him the necessary skills and financial resources to do this. The federal states are responsible for vaccination on site. It is difficult to organize if it is not clear when and how much vaccine will arrive. “

Corona vaccine breaks down: the next deliveries are to be brought forward

+++ 5:26 pm: After the late Vaccine supplies in Bavaria and Berlin the next delivery should be brought forward. Accordingly, the next batch of Biontech vaccine beautiful on January 8th, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said. “After that, the next delivery will take place on January 18, 2021 and from then on, initially weekly on Mondays.”

The halting delivery of the Vaccine led to widespread criticism. The confusion about the exact deadline for issuing the funds also met with dissatisfaction. The Bavarian State Secretary Klaus Holstschek said: “For professional planning we need reliable information about the upcoming ones at an early stage Vaccine deliveries. “

The delivery of the corona vaccine is delayed. © Sven Hoppe / dpa

Update from Wednesday, December 30th, 2020, 4:24 p.m .: There is currently one not only in Berlin Vaccine shortage. Bavaria is also affected. The “Bayerischer Rundfunk” reports on it. 17,000 people already have that Vaccine receive. But it has to stay that way for now.

Because loud Bavaria’s Minister of Health Melanie Huml Contrary to planning, the Free State will probably not receive any delivery in the first week of January. For the politician it is at such high levels New corona infections incomprehensible. “The vaccination doses actually promised were already firmly planned in our vaccination centers,” she said. From January 11th, the deliveries will start rolling again.

Bavaria will get zero vaccine from the federal government in the first week of January despite a promise, complains Health Minister Huml (#CSU). Not again until January 11th.

It’s been going really well so far. – Christian Deutschländer (@CDeutschlaender) December 30, 2020

Corona vaccine: Delivery for Berlin is canceled – Sharp criticism of Jens Spahn

First report from Wednesday, December 30th, 2020, 4 p.m .: Berlin – The corona vaccine is currently still in short supply in Germany. And it is urgently needed as more and more people are dying from or with Corona. In the coming year, there should be a significant expansion of the Corona vaccinations give. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expects the vaccine from Moderna to be approved soon. Spahn assumes a “quick processing”, as AFP reported.

In addition, another production facility for the preparation of Biontech and Pfizer start in Germany. “If all of this works, we will be able to vaccinate the area faster than expected,” said Jens Spahn in Berlin. So far, more than 78,000 citizens have received the corona vaccine. Mainly people who live in nursing homes received the vaccine.

Vaccination is already taking place in Hessen. Berlin, on the other hand, looks into the tube. © Andreas Arnold / dpa

Corona vaccinations – criticism of Jens Spahn: “I’m angry”

But not everyone agrees with the vaccination campaign so far. Above all in the capital there was anger. “We have now received the message from the Federal Ministry of Health that the delivery will be canceled in the first calendar week without replacement,” said Berlin Health Minister Dilek Kalacyi at the “rbb”. You need a reliable delivery. Actually, the metropolis on the Spree would have received 58,500 vaccination doses before the turn of the year.

The uncertainty about the delivery dates makes it much more difficult to assign appointments. The vaccine is needed now. “I’m pissed off. The scarcity of the Vaccine remains a problem for the vaccination start in Germany, “she said. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil is also not satisfied. “I find the chaos around the vaccination start very annoying,” said Klingbeil of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”.

I thank our # Vaccine teamswho are very committed on site We want to further increase vaccinations. For this it is important that @BMG_Bund ensures that we can continue quickly and enough #Vaccine to get. #coronavirus https://t.co/uW0cvdxQfM – Manuela Schwesig (@ManuelaSchwesig) December 30, 2020

Vaccinations against Corona: Jens Spahn admits that there are problems

The minister had months to prepare the campaign. “He has been given sufficient skills for this,” continued Klingbeil. Also Jens Spahn had to admit that there are problems. “Yes, it jerks in one place or another,” said the politician. Overall, however, the “largest vaccination campaign in the history of Germany has started successfully”. (Moritz Serif and Daniela Deeg with dpa and AFP) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

