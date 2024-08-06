According to the lawsuit, Biontech received a sublicense for the university’s technology in 2017 through another company. This was then used to develop Comirnaty with Pfizer. Pfizer is not a defendant in this case. The university is demanding damages and an extension of the license fees to all vaccine doses produced in countries with valid university patents – regardless of where they are sold.
The legal dispute is one of a series of patent disputes surrounding Covid-19 vaccines and could have significant financial consequences for the vaccine manufacturer.
