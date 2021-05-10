The German pharmaceutical BioNTech assured this Monday that there is no evidence that its coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with Pfizer, needs modifications to be effective against the other variants of the virus.

“To date there is no evidence that an adaptation of BioNTech’s current coronavirus vaccine against the identified variants is necessary,” the company said in a statement.

However, in preparation for this situation, the company said that in March they began to prepare a modified version of their vaccine that fits the variants.

“This study aims to explore the regulatory path that BioNTech and Pfizer will have to follow if the SARS-CoV-2 virus were to reach change enough to require an up-to-date vaccine“, he indicated.

There is also an ongoing evaluation of the impact of a possible third dose of the vaccine to extend immunity and protect against virus variants.

BioNTech founder and director Ugur Sahin said in April that the vaccine protects against the Indian variant of the virus.

The BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine was the first to be licensed in western countries, and has been sent to dozens of countries.

At the moment, is applied in more than 90 countries and its production is expected to reach 3 billion doses by the end of this year.

