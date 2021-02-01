«Biontech» seeks to significantly increase the production of Corona vaccine during 2021

The German company, “Biontech”, intends to produce two billion doses of its new anti-corona virus vaccine this year, an increase of more than 50% over the quantity it was originally planning to produce in 2021.

“We are on a good way to expand our production capabilities,” the company said, at its headquarters in Mainz, western Germany, on Monday night, referring to the success of reconstruction work at its partner’s factory, Pfizer, in the Belgian city of Burs.

Biontech and its American partner, Pfizer, had initially pledged to produce 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine this year.

The company added, “We have now returned to the original schedule for supplying vaccine doses to the European Union.”

Biontech said that it will continue to work with Pfizer to increase the amount of supplies from February 15th, indicating that it is determined to ensure that the quantity that it has contractually committed to supply in the first quarter will be delivered, and that up to 75 million other doses can be supplied to the European Union in the next quarter. Second Quarter.

The company stated that its factory in Marburg in the state of Hesse has obtained a permit and will start producing the vaccine this month.