In order to remain immune to the constantly mutating corona virus, an annual vaccination could be necessary – analogous to the flu vaccination, says the CEO of the pharmaceutical company, Albert Bourla.

“A likely scenario is that there will be a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and twelve months, and then an annual re-vaccination, but all of this has yet to be confirmed,” the CEO of the US pharmaceutical company told the US Broadcaster CNBC in an interview published on Thursday but conducted in early April. The variants of Sars-CoV-2 also played a major role.

Other scientists and pharmaceutical representatives had already made similar statements. Pfizer and its German partner Biontech, as well as other manufacturers, are currently investigating the effect of possible boosters of their corona vaccines.