As a result of Biontech vaccinations, cases of myocarditis increased. One study sees a connection. Research is divided.

Jerusalem / Mainz – Recently there were several cases of myocarditis as a result of corona* Vaccinations with the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine observed. Young men in particular suffered this. So far it is unclear whether there is actually a connection between the injection of the much-used vaccine and the inflammation.

The majority of the cases occurred in Israel. According to the Israeli government, a total of 275 cases occurred among five million people vaccinated between December 2020 and May 2021. A preliminary study pointed to cases that occurred after the second Biontech / Pfizer vaccination. According to this, the male age group between 16 and 30 years of age is particularly susceptible, with a special focus on 16 to 19 year olds. The manufacturer points out that the findings from Israel are known, but no connection has been recognized so far.

Corona: Heart muscle inflammation after Biontech vaccinations – studies are ongoing

The US company Pfizer announced that no higher rate of heart muscle inflammation had been observed than usual. They are in close contact with the Israeli health authorities, it said. In addition to further studies from the Israeli side, the advisory group of the US epidemic agency CDC had recently warned of a possible connection between the Biontech / Pfizer vaccination and inflammation of the heart muscles. Therefore, additional studies of mRNA vaccines with a special focus on the cases in Israel were recommended. In addition to the vaccine mentioned, the vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna is also an mRNA vaccine.

The majority of cases of myocarditis in Israel ended well. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, most patients were able to leave the hospitals after a stay. Only two cases of myocardial inflammation ended fatally and pose another mystery to research – because: Neither of the deceased had any previous illnesses. Further research is also to be carried out in this area.

Israel – unimpressed by the investigations – recently approved the corona vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds. Nachman Asch, coordinator of the country's corona pandemic response, said: "The benefits outweigh the risks." The assessment was shared and finally confirmed by the Israeli Ministry of Health. "The cases of myocarditis in 16 to 19-year-olds were rare and mostly went without complications," said the Ministry's statement. It is unclear whether only Biontech / Pfizer vaccine is used for corona vaccinations in children. Corona vaccinations of children are currently being viewed critically in Germany.