An important decision for BioNTech: Thanks to the approval of the Gießen Regional Council, there is an opportunity to achieve the planned annual capacity of up to one billion vaccine doses at the Marburg site.

D.he regional council of Giessen has given the Mainz-based company BioNTech another approval for the production of the corona vaccine in Marburg in central Hesse. The authorities announced on Tuesday that the planned adjustments to production capacity at the plant there had been approved. For the company, this is “an important step towards producing the planned annual capacity of up to one billion vaccine doses at the Marburg location”.

The regional council had already approved the conversion of an existing production facility for the additional production of Covid-19 vaccine in mid-January, as the authority explained. Now the green light has also been given after the Federal Immission Control Act.

The company BioNTech, which works with the US group Pfizer, has been manufacturing corona vaccines in Marburg for a few months. The Mainz-based company had previously taken over the plant from the pharmaceutical company Novartis. The plan is to produce up to 250 million doses of the vaccine in Central Hesse this half-year. According to the company, up to a billion cans can be produced there annually when fully operational.