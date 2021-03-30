D.he success story of the Mainz biotech company Biontech, which has quickly developed from an insider tip to one of the world’s most important hopes in the fight against the corona epidemic, can now also be expressed in sober business figures. The company posted a surplus of 15 million euros last year, which is the first time since it was founded in 2008; the turnover, which in 2019 was around 100 million euros, is expected to increase to almost 10 billion euros this year – and thus increase a hundredfold within 24 months.

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The corona vaccine that Biontech developed together with the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer is responsible for this. The preparation was approved by the authorities in America and Europe last December, as the first corona vaccine – and the first Biontech product ever. Around 200 million cans have now been delivered, twelve million in Germany. A total of 1.4 billion cans are to be shipped by the end of the year, 100 million to Germany alone.

Much encouraging

So it was an outright understatement when Biontech CEO Ugur Sahin began presenting the business figures on Tuesday with the remark that 2020 had been “a significant year” for the company. Then Sahin and his fellow board members, including his wife Özlem Türeci, who is one of the founders of the company with him, reported much encouraging things for the coming months.

The focus is on the new production facility for the corona vaccine in Marburg. Last autumn, Biontech took over part of the traditional Behring works from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis and converted its purposes. The European Medicines Agency approved the facility last week; According to Sahin, the first vaccine doses from Marburg will be inoculated in mid-April.

Instead of the 750 million cans initially planned, one billion cans a year will be produced at this location alone in the future. Together, Biontech and Pfizer want to produce a total of 2.5 billion cans this year, 500 million more than planned in January.

Minus 15 degrees is also possible

Biontech alone holds the patents on the preparation, which is based on the new messenger RNA technology. The Mainz-based company only handles sales and marketing in Germany and Turkey itself, where Sahin’s and Türeci’s families come from; in China this is done by the local company Fosun, in the rest of the world Pfizer.