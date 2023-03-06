Home page politics

Andrew Beez

A location for cutting-edge medical research in Munich: the university hospital on the right bank of the Isar at the Technical University of Munich. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Because Biontech is moving its cancer research to England, Munich’s top doctors are sounding the alarm. They fear that more and more innovative companies and scientists will leave.

In the world of science, polite restraint is usually considered good manners – especially when it comes to public criticism of politics. After all, most researchers depend on the (financial) goodwill of the decision-makers in Berlin and Brussels. But at the very latest since Biontech’s plans to emigrate, many German scientists have not minced their words. Among top physicians, the announcement by the Mainz model company that it would first test its vaccine against cancer in England (we reported) is a prime example of a dangerous trend. They fear that more and more pharmaceutical and medical technology companies and also scientists will turn their backs on Germany – out of frustration about excessive bureaucratic hurdles in clinical studies, lengthy approval processes, excessively strict data protection regulations, deficits in digitization and the overall economic framework. If something doesn’t change soon, according to the unanimous diagnosis of many top doctors, then the German medical stronghold of Munich will also shake.

Innovation in medicine: At the beginning of the year, a pediatric surgery center for robot-assisted surgery opened in the LMU Klinikum. © Stephan Beissner

Professor Martin Halle: Data protection has got the upper hand

“Performing important studies has often become too complex, too expensive and too long. Instead of enabling new, reliable findings about the effectiveness of drugs and processes, the guidelines are now getting in the way of research,” complain leading specialist societies for heart medicine in a joint statement with the German Heart Foundation. Her advisory board member, Professor Martin Halle from the Technical University of Munich, is even clearer: “For years, we failed to bring the legal framework for top-level medical research up to an international standard.” In Germany, for example, it is practically impossible to save and anonymize patient data without considerable bureaucratic effort evaluated for medical purposes. “Data protection has simply got the upper hand in Germany. Our neighbors – such as Holland and the Scandinavian countries – are showing us how things can be done better. With the shocking result that many international companies now see Germany as a disadvantage as a location,” warns Halle.

Professor Hannes Wachtel: Germany in danger of relegation

For the Munich periodontist Professor Hannes Wachtel, who researched at the University of Gothenburg and is married to a Dutch woman, the German dilemma is also evident in other decisive factors such as digitization and the high costs of innovative research projects. He refers to the country ranking of the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) – a kind of ranking of economic attractiveness. Sweden, for example, ranks third behind the USA and Canada, and Holland ninth. Germany is 18th. “It’s not only in football that you get relegated with such a miserable place in the table,” observes Wachtel.

Professor Roland Schmidt: We have to be careful that cutting-edge research is preserved

Panel discussion at a joint event of FC Bayern and the Bavarian Center for Cancer Research (from left): moderator Katrin Müller-Hohenstein, Prof. Martin Tepel, Prof. Roland Schmidt, Susanne Kagermeier and Prof. Thomas Bein. © Markus Goetzfried

So are we really threatened with the end of the Champions League of medical research? “Germany doesn’t have to hide when it comes to cutting-edge research internationally. You can also see that in the many top-class scientific publications that are published in large numbers,” commented Prof. Roland Schmidt, team doctor at FC Bayern Munich and cardiologist at the Barmherzige Brüder Hospital, last week at a joint event with the Bavarian Center for Cancer Research in the Allianz Arena. “But in other countries, the regulations for clinical studies, for example, are more effective. This is the reason why more and more companies and scientists are going abroad. It is imperative that we ensure that cutting-edge research is maintained in Germany as well.”

Professor Rüdiger von Eisenhart-Rothe: “Germany is becoming increasingly unattractive for medical companies

According to Professor Rüdiger von Eisenhart-Rothe from the University Hospital Rechts der Isar, a key to this would be a pragmatic approach to data protection. “He is a great asset. Without a doubt, we have a duty to handle our patients’ data sensitively,” admits the joint replacement and tumor specialist. “On the other hand, we are not living up to our responsibility as physicians if we leave unused data that we could use very effectively for the benefit of our patients.” Especially since the patients would be punished twice by the restrictive rules because many healthcare companies are running out of promising therapies and technologies Emigrate to Germany – as the example of Biontech shows. “The fact is: When it comes to innovations in medicine, Germany is now becoming increasingly unattractive for companies and corporations,” says von Eisenhart-Rothe.

Professor Alexander Leber: Patient data is indispensable for the use of AI

The iron-hard German data protection is also a concern for the cardiologist Professor Alexander Leber from the Munich Isar Clinic: “In modern medicine, patient data is indispensable, for example for the use of artificial intelligence. If we cannot make this data available in Germany, then the industry will look for other countries and establish their projects there.”

PD dr Christoph Spinner for a healthy middle ground in approval processes

The infectiologist and corona expert, private lecturer Christoph Spinner from the University Hospital Rechts der Isar, warns that, despite all the criticism of Germany’s excessive bureaucracy and obsession with regulation, the safety aspect should not be forgotten. “It’s about people. Certain regulations and requirements for clinical studies are absolutely justified. When controlling the approval processes, we need a healthy middle ground in the truest sense of the word.

German Heart Foundation and medical societies alarmed

But Spinner is also aware that lengthy approval processes slow down medical progress in many cases. And instead of simplifying them, they are also being “greatly complicated”, complain the specialist societies of cardiac medicine and the German Heart Foundation.

Professor Rüdiger Lange: Germany is in danger of losing touch with world leaders

Professor Rüdiger Lange from the German Heart Center in Munich is a world-renowned heart surgeon. © Achim Frank Schmidt

In addition, there is an obsession with regulation at European level, as the experienced heart surgeon Professor Rüdiger Lange from the German Heart Center criticizes. Among other things, he refers to the Medical Devices Implementation Act that came into force in June last year: “It makes it extremely difficult to approve new products and also to continue using existing products. These products have to be recertified, which requires additional studies – with the result that the production is hardly worthwhile for many companies.” In addition, scientists in Germany are paid too little compared to many other countries. “This makes it difficult to keep top researchers and innovation drivers in our country or to attract colleagues from other countries to our research institutions,” analyzes Lange, who has been working as a heart surgeon for 44 years and is well connected with scientific colleagues worldwide and in the summer after almost retires after a century at the helm of the heart center. “Against the background of our structural problems, Germany runs the risk of losing touch with the world leaders,” said Lange.

Professor Michael von Bergwelt: Politics must be shaken up

Hope from the lab: Research and participation in clinical trials is crucial for many cancer patients. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

That would also be fatal for the patients in this country. Participation in clinical studies can make all the difference, especially for people with life-threatening diseases such as cancer. “We have many patients who come to Munich with their relatives for several weeks specifically to take part in such studies. They receive state-of-the-art medicines that are not available anywhere else,” reports the oncologist and infectiologist Professor Michael von Bergwelt from the LMU Clinic. “But controlled and therefore safe clinical studies are also important for the further development of medicine as a whole. They are essential to test the effectiveness of new therapies.”

The experienced cancer specialist rates Biontech’s vaccine technology as “well advanced and promising”. It remains to be seen whether the vaccine alone will be able to keep tumor diseases in check, says von Bergwelt. But there is reason to hope that it can be very effective, at least in combination with other therapies. “In this respect, it is a blow that Biontech is initially conducting its study mainly in England and is relocating a significant part of its research there. We can only hope that our politics will be shaken up by this decision,” emphasized von Bergwelt.