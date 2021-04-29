Soon 12 to 15 year olds could be vaccinated with the Biontech vaccine.

Mainz (dpa) – The vaccine manufacturer Biontech wants to apply for approval of its corona vaccine for children from the age of twelve in the EU shortly. This application is expected to be made “in the next few days” to the European approval authority EMA, said a company spokeswoman for the German press agency on Thursday. The “Spiegel” had previously reported that this application should be submitted next Wednesday.

“We submitted the study data for 12 to 15-year-olds in the USA for conditional approval, in Europe we are on the last legs before submission,” the news magazine Biontech boss Ugur Şahin quoted as saying. The examination of an application for approval for corona vaccines at the EMA usually takes a few weeks.