The German company BioNTech is ready to temporarily waive the protection of patent rights in relation to the vaccine developed in conjunction with the American Pfizer against the coronavirus. On Saturday, May 8, the newspaper reports. Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung with reference to a company representative.

In this regard, BioNTech does not intend to take any legal steps against possible “imitators” until the end of the pandemic.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen on her page in Twitter announced the approval of a contract for the supply of 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the EU. The drug will be delivered to the European Union in 2021–2023.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Anglo-Saxon countries should lift bans on the export and transfer of technology in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

A day earlier, von der Leyen also announced the EU’s willingness to discuss the abolition of intellectual property rights for vaccines. However, she believes that the abolition of patents will not solve the problem of vaccine shortages.

In the European Union, only BioNTech and Sweden’s AstraZeneca have a patent for such drugs, but a number of other countries have industrial production facilities that can be quickly deployed in the event of abolition of intellectual property rights. As a result, they will be able to make more profits than by making vaccines under contracts with patent holders.