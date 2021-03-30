The German company BioNTech announced on Tuesday that, together with its American partner Pfizer, they will increase the production capacity of their coronavirus vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of the year.

Until now, forecasts have placed this figure at 2 billion doses.

“This increase has been possible mainly thanks to the improvement of the manufacturing processes, the start-up of the Biontech production plant in Marburg, the approval to extract a sixth dose of vials and the expansion of our network of manufacturers and suppliers “, communicated BioNTech in a document.

As of March 23, BioNTech and its partners had shipped more than 200 million doses of his vaccine against covid-19 to different parts of the world. For this year, BioNTech and Pfizer declared to have signed agreements for more than 1,400 million doses.

“Talks are under way to make more shipments,” the German company added.

The BioNTech and Pfizer formula received new support hours ago when a new study was released in the United States stating that, after the application of the second dose, the vaccine, like Moderna’s, reduced covid-19 infections by 90% among health personnel.

Those findings are part of a study that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did on these vaccines, based on messenger RNA (called mRNA) technology.

In Argentina, no

On August 10, 2020, 6,000 Argentine volunteers began to participate in the phase III trial of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine at the Central Military Hospital, in a work coordinated by the infectologist Fernando Polack. It was the largest trial for the vaccine in the world, allowing it to accelerate its research and thus beat Moderna in the race for the coronavirus vaccine.

That gave the Argentine government advantages to sit down to negotiate the acquisition of doses. But the efforts failed and the reasons are still unclear today. Ginés González García, then Minister of Health, spoke of abusive claims by Pfizer, but did not give details and referred to a demand for confidentiality that framed the negotiation.

BioNTech and Pfizer Vaccine was authorized by the Anmat on December 22, 2020 and thus became the first against covid-19 with its approval in the country. But the purchase got bogged down. Meanwhile, Chile had no problems closing a contract, that same month, for ten million doses; Colombia secured a similar amount; Uruguay closed a purchase of two million doses; and Ecuador, one of six million.

In February, meanwhile, Brazil advanced with an agreement for one hundred million doses and Peru signed an agreement to receive 20 million applications.

In addition to Argentina, the other countries on the continent that still do not have the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine are Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela and Las Guayanas.

