MAINZ (dpa-AFX) – The Mainz vaccine manufacturer Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) and its US partner Pfizer will temporarily reduce the delivery quantities in the next week, but then increase them sharply. “From the week of January 25th we will be going back to the original schedule for deliveries to the European Union (100 percent) and increasing deliveries (over 100 percent) from the week of February 15th (over 100 percent) so that we can will deliver the full promised amount of vaccine doses in the first quarter and significantly more in the second quarter, “the company announced on Friday evening.

To make this expansion possible, adjustments in the production process are necessary. This is the reason for the temporary reduction in the doses shipped at the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium, it said. Exact numbers were not given. The EU Commission, the EU member states and other affected countries would be informed of the updated delivery dates. The two companies emphasized that they were working “tirelessly” to expand their own production capacities and also to call in other suppliers and contract manufacturers in order to increase the overall production capacity. / Mba / DP / he